12,000 cops to be deployed for ‘Undas’

BY AARON RECUENCO

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will be deploying 12,000 policemen in all cemeteries, memorial parks and columbariums across the country in order to ensure that the strict adherence to the quarantine protocols and the closure of those areas from October 29 to November 4 are properly implemented.

Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, PNP deputy chief for Administration and concurrent commander of the Joint Task Force COVID Shield, said policemen will be in charge of securing cemeteries and similar places as people are expected to converge for the observation of the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) earlier ordered the closure of the cemeteries, memorial parks, columbariums and similar areas across the country from October 29 to November 4 as part of the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The IATF instead urged the public to honor their departed loves ones earlier than the traditional Undas or after the November 4 closure.

“Our policemen will assist the Local Government Units in ensuring that the minimum health safety standards are observed and that no people would be allowed in those areas on the scheduled date of closure,” said Eleazar.

He said the policemen will be augmented by at least 17,000 force multipliers composed mainly of barangay security officers and personnel of the city and municipal Public and Order Safety.

Based on the IATF guideline, only 30 percent of the capacity of cemeteries, memorial parks and columbariums must be allowed.

Eleazar also appealed to the public to check on the travel protocols of their hometowns and areas where they would visit their departed loves ones to avoid travel hassle since some LGUs have restricted travel protocols.

“Before going to a certain place, they have to check the existing travel protocols so that they would know what to comply for a hassle-free travel,” said Eleazar.

On the other hand, Eleazar said existing security measures such as ban on carrying liquor, deadly weapons and other devices that would encourage mass gathering will also be implemented. (Aaron Recuenco)

