Aces bounce back to keep Dyip winless in five games

By JONAS TERRADO

Alaska got back on the winning track Tuesday night with a 99-96 win over Terrafirma in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center.

The Aces got some breaks in the final minutes that eased the pain of Saturday’s 92-88 loss to the defending champion San Miguel Beermen while keeping the Dyip winless.

Vic Manuel, Jvee Casio, Robbie Herndon, Mike DiGregorio, Abu Tratter, Abu Tratter and even Maverick Ahanmisi were key in Alaska’s fourth victory in seven games.

“They were due for a win and we hoped that it was not against us,” said coach Jeffrey Cariaso.

Manuel had 18 points and seven rebounds, Casio scored 11 points including a layup with 1:34 remaining that put the Aces in front 97-96.

Herndon scored 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting, DiGregorio put up 11 points, Tratter produced 10 points and 11 rebounds while Galliguez and Ahanmisi added nine and eight points for Alaska.

CJ Perez produced 25 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals while Juami Tiongson hit 21 points but Terrafirma remained as the only team without a victory by going 0-5.

The Dyip had a chance to retake the lead but missed four straight attempts before Tiongson fouled Ahanmisi, who split his two free throws for 98-96.

Perez went for the tie but his difficult attempt against Manuel hit the front rim, and MJ Ayaay made one of two charities after another Tiongson foul with eight seconds left for a 99-96 Alaska lead.

Terrafirma tried to send the game into overtime but Eric Camson missed a three from the left side as time expired.

The Dyip led by a high of 14 points in the second quarter 43-29 thanks to a strong start but Alaska trimmed the gap to 52-45 at the half, then took the lead in the third behind Galliguez who scored all his nine in that period, six each from Herndon and Casio and five from Ahanmisi.

The same quarter saw the Aces lose center Rodney Brondial, who was ejected with 33.4 seconds left during a heated incident with Tiongson and Dyip teammate Jeepy Faundo.

The scores:

ALASKA 99 — Manuel 18, Herndon 12, Casio 11, DiGregorio 11, Tratter 10, Galliguez 9, Ahanmisi 8, Ayaay 8. Teng 7, Ebona 5, Brondial 0.

TERRAFIRMA 96 — Perez 25, Tiongson 21, Adams 11, Camson 11, Ramos 10, McCarthy 8, Calvo 4, Gabayni 4, Faundo 2, Cahilig 0, Celda 0, Balagasay 0.

Quarters: 19-28, 45-52, 79-79, 99-96.

