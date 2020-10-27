Blackwater eager to end slump vs Magnolia; SMB tackles Meralco

By JONAS TERRADO

Games Today

(AUF Gym powered by Smart 5G)

4 p.m. – Magnolia vs Blackwater

6:45 p.m. – San Miguel vs Meralco

Blackwater could see action for the first time since a COVID-19 situation rocked the team today in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center Powered by Smart 5G.

The Elite are scheduled to take on the Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok at 4 p.m. but the status of that match remains in question mark after one of their players was put under quarantine for testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Defending champion San Miguel Beer and Meralco square off at 6:45 p.m. in a battle of teams seeking their third straight victory.

Both squads are at 3-2, with the Beermen prevailing over the Terrafirma Dyip and Alaska Aces, and the Bolts defeating the Hotshots and NLEX Road Warriors.

The wild COVID talk also forced the PBA to cancel Blackwater’s game against Rain or Shine last Sunday after the team was isolated.

The said player who was not named later tested negative for both antigen and RT-PCR tests but is still being quarantined at the Athlete’s Village in Capas, Tarlac.

Coach Nash Racela said the team has been permitted to resume practice, but is still awaiting word if the game will push through.

“No idea about the game. Pero they allowed us to practice since (Monday) pa,” Racela told the Bulletin-Tempo through text message.

Should the game push through, Blackwater is aiming to bounce back after a 2-1 start was followed by back-to-back losses, including a 109-96 loss to unbeaten leader TNT last Thursday.

Magnolia, meanwhile, is coming off a morale-boosting 102-92 victory over Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in Sunday’s “Bubble Clasico” that ended a three-game slide.

But the Hotshots are still lagging in the standings at 2-4, which a why getting another win is important in their bid to secure a good placing in the playoffs.

