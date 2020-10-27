Davao logs 290 new COVID-19 cases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY ZEA C. CAPISTRANO

DAVAO CITY – The Department of Health (DoH) in Davao Region has recorded a total of 290 cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of active cases in the city to 1,154.

Based on the COVID-19 Regional Case Bulletin for Oct. 24 and 25, the region recorded 156 new cases on Saturday and 134 new cases on Sunday.

The youngest among those who tested positive for COVID19 on Saturday was a 10-month-old girl from Barangay 25-C here.

Based on the profiles of COVID-19 cases, the baby, who was asymptomatic, was exposed to a confirmed case.

The region also recorded 10 deaths over the weekend, including seven on Sunday.

comments