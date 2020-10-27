Former PBA star Chris Tiu in isolation after close contact with COVID positive

By Waylon Galvez

Former Rain or Shine star Chris Tiu is now in isolation at a Makati hotel after he had a close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual recently.

The 35-year-old Tiu made the revelation through his Instagram account Monday, posting his first day of isolation at the family-owned Discovery Primea in Ayala, Makati City.

“Since I came into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, I decided to go on self-quarantine before taking my RT PCR,” said Tiu through his IG handle chris_tiu17.

“Sharing this so in case anyone else may need to self-quarantine, you may want to consider as well Discovery Primea, where I definitely feel #HomeSafe,” added Tiu, a member of the original Smart Gilas Pilipinas.

In a message to Manila Bulletin-Tempo Tuesday, Tiu said he doesn’t have any of the symptoms of the deadly coronavirus.

“No test yet for me, no symptoms naman,” said Tiu.

A former Ateneo stalwart, Tiu joined the original Smart Gilas Pilipinas in 2009 following his collegiate career. He was part of the national team that competed in the 2011 FIBA-Asia Championship in Wuhan, China.

Rain or Shine selected him with the seventh overall pick during the 2012 PBA Rookie Draft. He won a championship with the Raymund Yu-Terry Que owned franchise back in 2016 Commissioner’s Cup.

During the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, he was selected to the team by coach Yeng Guiao and supported by Rain or Shine.

That same year, he decided to retire to focus on his family, and business as well.

