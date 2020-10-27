Heart, magpa-Pasko sa Sorsogon

BY RUEL J. MENDOZA

Maiiba raw ang pag-celebrate ni Heart Evangelista-Escudero ng Pasko sa taong ito.

Malamang daw sa Sorsogon sila mag-Pasko ng mister niyang si Chiz Escudero.

Sey niya, “I’m not really sure if I’m gonna spend Christmas here in Manila because as much as possible, I want to be with as many relatives as possible. So, baka sa Sorsogon kami magki-Christmas.”

At magiging payak daw ang selebrasyon nila kung sakali dahil sa ongoing pandemic.

“I will definitely change my big, big tree, which was almost half of this room to that little tree over there. It’s like a plant. That’s how small my Christmas tree is because I guess there’s just so much work, and you know, it’s just complicated these days. But I still wanted to put a symbol of Christmas in our home,” diin ni Heart.

