Isko to Manileños: Love your parents

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY MINKA TIANGCO

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso reminded residents to love their parents after his mother, Rosario, passed away on Sunday, October 25.

“Mahalin ninyo ang mga magulang ninyo hangga’t nabubuhay sila. Spend time as much as possible, make them feel that you love them, care for them, and you owe your life to them,” he said during the city government’s regular flag raising ceremony in the Manila City Hall Monday morning.

“Huwag niyong kakaligtaan, bagamat tayo ay abalang-abala sa lahat ng bagay ay mabigyan natin ng sukli ang mga pagmamahal ng ating nanay, ng ating tatay,” he added.

Rosario, fondly called “Nanay Chayong” by her loved ones, was 74 when she passed away a day after her only child’s 46th birthday.

The Archdiocesan Shrine and Parish of Santo Niño de Tondo announced her death in a Facebook post on Sunday evening.

Since then, the management of district hospitals in the capital city, such as Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center and Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital, and the Manila Department of Social Welfare took to social media to express their grief.

However, the Manila mayor himself has yet to make an official announcement about his mother’s passing.

Rosario was a native of Allen, Northern Samar who later moved to Tondo, Manila with Joaquin Domagoso, a stevedore at Manila North Harbor and Mayor Isko’s father.

comments