Law enforcers warned vs red-tagging

BY ARGYLL GEDUCOS

Malacañang on Monday made it clear to everyone that President Duterte does not want law enforcers in the country to be publicly red-tagging any individual without evidence and reminded them to just do their job quietly and according to the law.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque made the statement a er netizens called out Lieutenant General Antonio Parlade Jr., spokesman for the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), for warning both actress Liza Soberano and former Miss Universe Catriona Gray about involving themselves with progressive groups.

After the beauties, Parlade trained his guns at Mayor Isko Moreno a er the chief executive of the country’s capital city ordered the removal of antiterrorist tarpaulins in the city.

For that, Parlade said Moreno was virtually welcoming terrorists in in the city.

In his presser, Roque said that Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has already expressed President Duterte’s thoughts on the issue when Lorenzana talked to law enforcers.

“The President has spoken through Secretary Delfin Lorenzana when he warned both police and military authorities to be careful in red-tagging,” he said.

In fact, Roque said that Lorenzana told the government forces to not make baseless accusations or name suspected communists publicly.

“No need to publicize kung sino ang mga suspected communist. Just do their job without publicity.

