Suspect in ambush of ex-Pangasinan governor found dead

BY LIEZLE BASA INIGO & PNA

CALASIAO, Pangasinan – One of the suspects in the ambush of former Pangasinan Governor Amado Espino Jr. was found dead with a bullet hole in the head in his house Monday, police said.

Lt. Col. Ferdinand de Asis, chief of police of Calasiao, identified the victim as Ronald Anthony Romero, 36, a resident of Barangay Poblacion East in this town.

Police believed that Romero shot himself in the temple using a .45-caliber pistol.

It was learned that days before Romero committed suicide, he texted his relatives, thanking them for the love and care they showed, as if he was bidding goodbye.

The police immediately summoned a doctor from the town’s Municipal Health Office who confirmed Romero’s death.

On July 5, Romero was shot several times by two still unidentified men as he alighted from his vehicle and headed towards a garage.

Though he survived the slay attempt, he was paralyzed due to gunshot wounds he sustained and relied on a wheelchair to move around.

Romero was named as one of the 16 suspects in the ambush of Espino last year. (Liezle Basa Inigo & PNA)

