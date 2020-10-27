Tennis official who helped PH Davis Cup team rise to elite group dies

By Kristel Satumbaga

The Philippine tennis community is mourning the loss of former Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) official Randy Villanueva, who succumbed due to heart attack Monday . He was 45.

“RIP brother. Still in shock. Thank you for everything you did for me in my life, but most of all, thanks for being an amazing friend. Your energy for life is something I always admired and tried to emulate. Going to miss you man! Rest In Love bro!” National team member and Southeast Asian Games medalist Ruben Gonzales posted on his Facebook account accompanied by team pictures with Villanueva.

As former Philta Vice President and long-time Davis Cup administrator, Villanueva helped revive the popularity of tennis that saw the PH Davis Cup team rise to the elite Group I in the Asia Oceania Zone more than a decade ago.

He is survived with his wife and two daughters.

Former PH Davis Cup non-playing captain Roland Kraut also shared his unforgettable memories with Villanueva including his first stint as Davis Cup captain in 2014.

“Will miss this. Good times. Rest well. Prayers to the family,” Kraut wrote on his Facebook.

Long-time PH team member and Davis Cupper Francis Casey Alcantara also thanked Villanueva for his support to his career.

“RIP Kuya. Thank you for everything that you have done for me and for Philippine tennis. We will all miss you bai!” said Alcantara, the first Filipino to win a Grand Slam title in the 2009 Australian Open boys doubles.

