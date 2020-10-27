Thanks to ‘heavenly’ reminder, Abueva stays cools despite hard fouls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – The transformation from a burly forward to a tamed, more matured player was evident in Calvin Abueva’s first PBA game in 508 days.

“The Beast” was visibly a changed man in Phoenix’s 114-110 win over NLEX on Monday night as he marked his league comeback after being slapped with an indefinite suspension that lasted for 16 months.

The 32-year-old cager was on the receiving end of 10 fouls – some were very hard.

To the delight of the coaching staff, Abueva did not retaliate.

His on-court antics and notorious taunting were nowhere to be found at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena.

At some point, Abueva and NLEX bruiser Anthony Semerad, known to be fierce rivals since their collegiate days in San Sebastian and San Beda, crashed and helped each other to get up.

‘Yan ang maganda, ‘yung hindi mo iisipin na ganun ‘yung binibigay nila. Ang iniisip ko kung may masaktan sa’min, magtutulungan kami kasi hindi biro ang bubble na ‘to, hindi biro ang lahat ng pinagdaanan namin,” said Abueva.

“Almost ilang months din kaming walang ensayo at dito lang namin na-prepare ang sarili namin. Hindi lahat ng bagay dito madali. Lahat pinaghihirapan. Kailangan ng mental (toughness). Kasi kung wala ka nun, wala kang pupuntahan,” he added.

The Angeles City native said he expected the physicality that might be thrown his way to provoke his old self.

But Abueva made sure to bring with him a heavenly reminder to keep his emotions in check.

“Actually challenge ‘yan (physicality) sa’kin. Expected ko na ‘yan pero may reminders lagi akona nasa taas na ‘keep focused, keep your game good.'”

“Hindi gulo, hindi anger mga iniisip ko. Ang iniisip ko lagi dito kung papaano kami mananalo this game.”

comments