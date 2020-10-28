‘Quinta’ death toll rises to 9

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY MARTIN A. SADONGDONG

Typhoon “Quinta” left at least nine people dead and P429 million in agricultural and infrastructure damages, but the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) revealed Wednesday that the toll is expected to rise with the continuing validation of reports from the ground.

In a situation report as of noontime, NDRRMC Executive Director Ricardo Jalad said seven of the fatalities were from Mimaropa (Region 4B) which covers the provinces of Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan; while the two others were from Central Visayas (Region 7).

Most of them died from drowning. There were also six persons who got injured while two others went missing in Calabarzon (Region 4A), Mimaropa, Western Visayas (Region 6), and Central Visayas, he added.

A separate report from the Office of Civil Defense in Bicol (OCD-5) said at least five persons died in the region at the height of the typhoon due to drowning and electrocution.

Three of the fatalities were from Gigmoto, Catanduanes; one from Daet, Camarines Norte; and one from Bacacay, Albay, the OCD-5 reported.

The NDRRMC has yet to identify the fatalities as of this writing.

The OCD-5 added that six fishermen also went missing in the region.

Three of them were from Panganiban town and two were from Gigmoto town, both in Catanduanes; while one came from Calabanga, Camarines Sur.

Meanwhile, Jalad said a total of P429,726,344 in agricultural and infrastructure damages were reported in five regions – Calabarzon (P369,287,759); Bicol Region (P29,696,973); Western Visayas (P17,846,924); Central Luzon or Region 3 (P8 million); and Ilocos or Region 1 (P4,894,688). (Martin Sadongdong)

comments