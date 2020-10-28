Arci Muñoz completes training as military reservist

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NEIL RAMOS

Arci Muñoz is now officially a sergeant.

The actress earned the title completing her Basic Citizen Military Training at Clark Air Base, Pampanga, over the weekend.

Muñoz took to Instagram to update fans about her new achievement.

“Getting here hasn’t been traversed overnight; although what I went through is nothing compared to my colleagues — I feel great admiration for them,” she added.

“I also found myself humbled, and it made me gain a renewed self-respect. That being said, I hope that I’ll never have to use what I learned for violence. Instead, be an inspiration to many to have a sense of comradeship so we can all live in peace.”

She vowed to “forever cherish” what she learned during training, and “continue to serve in the best interests of my nation.”

comments