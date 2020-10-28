Cop relieved over escape of slay suspect in Negros

BY GLAZYL MASCULINO

BACOLOD CITY – A policeman assigned as jailer in Moises Padilla Municipal Police Station in Negros Occidental was relieved from his post on Tuesday over the escape of a murder suspect last October 14.

Lt. Wilma Silva, Negros Occidental police deputy public information officer, said the police officer, whose name was withheld pending investigation, was transferred to the provincial police headquarters.

The jailer was on duty at the time when 23-year-old Reco Layan escaped from the police station.

Layan was allowed to leave his cell after he complained that he was not feeling well. Layan was able to look for an opportunity to escape by riding a motorcycle parked outside the gate.

Silva said the town policemen raised the reward money to P35,000 from P20,000 to anyone who could provide information on the whereabouts of Layan, who was arrested in July this year for murder.

For any information, you can reach Moises Padilla Municipal Police Station through 09989674425 or 09099191720. (Glazyl Masculino)

