Ginebra still ‘king’ of online streaming

By JONAS TERRADO

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel’s drawing power remains evident even in defeat after One Sports once again garnered huge viewership online.

Almost 180,000 viewers watched the live broadcast of Ginebra’s 85-82 overtime loss to Rain or Shine on One Sports’ Facebook page a day after TV5’s sports division garnered big numbers during Phoenix Super LPG star Calvin Abueva’s much-awaited return from a 16-month suspension.

Abueva’s first game inside the bubble known as Smart Clark Giga City got a live viewership of 120,000 on Monday that saw Phoenix winning over NLEX 114-110.

Tuesday’s game which aired primetime got plenty of viewers late when Ginebra made a run in the fourth quarter to even take a 76-73 lead with seconds to go.

But Ginebra fans were left disappointed when Rain or Shine’s Rey Nambatac tied things up with a three-point shot before Beau Belga came through with clutch baskets in overtime to seal the victory.

It was Ginebra’s second straight loss after starting the PBA Philippine Cup with four consecutive wins.

Ginebra absorbed its first defeat over the weekend with a 102-92 setback to sibling rival Magnolia.

The Kings have another marquee game on hand this Friday against the defending champion San Miguel Beermen.

