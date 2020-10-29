Drug peddler killed in Isabela sting

BY LIEZLE BASA INIGO

ISABELA – A suspected drug peddler was killed in an encounter with police operatives while his companion was arrested during an anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Antonino, Alicia here.

Isabela Police identified the slain drug peddler as Joseph Cordova, resident of Saranay, Cabatuan, Isabela.

Cordova, who was previously arrested in buy-bust operation, was shot when he pointed his gun at an arresting police officer who was questioning him for yielding illegal drugs.

He was rushed to the Echague District Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His companion Patrick Karlo Gatan, 38, self-employed, of San Andres, Cabatuan, Isabela, was arrested.

Operatives have yet to determine the value of the confiscated illegal drugs. (Liezle Basa inigo)

