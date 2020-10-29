Duterte orders probe vs PH envoy to Brazil

BY GENALYN KABILING

President Duterte has authorized an investigation into the country’s top diplomat in Brazil for alleged maltreatment of a service staff.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque announced Thursday that the President gave the green light to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) which earlier awaited his consent for the probe since ambassadors are presidential appointees.

The DFA had earlier ordered the immediate recall of Philippine Ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro to explain the alleged maltreatment of her household staff member.

“Pinayagan na po ng Presidente ang DFA na imbestigahan ang dating PH Ambassador to Brazil na si Marichu Mauro,” Roque said during a televised press briefing.

“Bilang presidential appointee, kinakailangan ang pagpayag ng Presidente bago maimbestigahan ang dating ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro,” he added.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. had earlier announced the recall of Mauro after a video clip showed her allegedly mistreating her household staff.

The DFA has assured the public of a thorough investigation on the incident.

It has also reached out to the concerned household staff to ensure her welfare as well as obtain her cooperation in the probe.

The personnel has reportedly returned to the country.

