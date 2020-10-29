From one phenom to another: Valdez does a Ravena for birthday special

By CARLO ANOLIN



Power couple athletes Kiefer Ravena and Alyssa Valdez aren’t called “Phenoms” for nothing.

While Ravena is busy helping the NLEX Road Warriors in the PBA bubble in Clark, Pampanga, Valdez paid homage to his boyfriend in a special birthday greeting.

The volleyball icon posted an impersonation video of Ravena for his special day on social media Tuesday, swiftly copying his basketball moves at the mini-court set in Ravena’s residence with groovy jazz music playing in the background.

Clad in white Ateneo and blue NLEX jerseys, Valdez took turns in imitating Ravena’s highlight reel in the UAAP and the PBA during the 1:32 video clip. She also posted the video on her personal Facebook account.

The former Ateneo star proved that she’s not only the phenom in volleyball, but also good in hoops moves, shooting Kobe Bryant-esque fadeaway jumpers, calling plays as a point guard, and passing the ball for sweet assists just like Ravena, who just turned 27.

“In fairness sa mga moves mo, madali lang pala,” the two-time UAAP volleyball champion wrote on Instagram, accompanied with a peace gesture and laughing emojis.

“You’ve taught me that tough times don’t last; tough people do. Laban lang, I got you.”

The couple, who both graduated from the Ateneo de Manila University, left a lasting legacy in their collegiate careers, thus the moniker “Phenom” in different fields.

Valdez, who currently plays for the Creamline Cool Smashers in the Premier Volleyball League, won the UAAP MVP awards for three straight seasons while Ravena bagged two UAAP titles and MVP honors in men’s basketball.

The 27-year-old volleyball phenom also led Creamline to three championships in the PVL. (Carlo Anolin) ###

Photo credit: Screenshot from Alyssa Valdez’s Instagram account

Embed: https://www.instagram.com/p/CG14VOxjBmj/

