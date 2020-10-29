Iloilo, United City booters prevail in PFL opener

- Home
By JONAS TERRADO
Kaya-Iloilo overcame a gritty showing by debuting Maharlika-Manila to produce a 1-0 victory in Wednesday’s opener of the Philippines Football League at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.
Jayson Panhay delivered the only goal in the 29th minute as Kaya got the maximum three points to join United City FC in the early lead after the first matchday of the shortened fourth season of the Qatar Airways-backed league.
Coach Yu Hoshide’s side dominated possession and had several opportunities to add to Kaya’s lead. But Maharlika kept a strong defensive stand throughout to keep the scoreline respectable.
“We have to improve our play in the final third,” rued Hoshide as the result may have implications in the title race down the road.
Hoshide, however, will take the result regardless since a win is badly needed given the short schedule of the competition.
Maharlika mentor Roxy Dorlas said the close defeat is something he hopes would translate into better results.
“Of course, it’s disappointing but it’s good for us to build for the competition,” said Dorlas.
Panhay blasted a right-footed shot into the back of the net from a cross by Japanese Daizo Horikoshi to eventually produce the winning goal.
Eric Giganto nearly doubled the lead for Kaya with less than 10 minutes from stoppage time but his curling attempt sailed past the far post.
Another chance to increase the margin came shortly before the final whistle but Kaya could convert from close range against Maharlika keeper Henry Bandeken.
United City FC banked on Mike Ott’s goal in the first half to edge past the Azkals Development Team 1-0.
Ott supplied the first goal of the shortened season in the 25th minute, scoring a volley from the edge of the box courtesy of an assist by his older brother Manny.
But the club formerly known as Ceres-Negros had to withstand a late charge by ADT to salvage a draw even after being reduced to 10-man following a straight red on Manny Ott in the 84th coupled with a pair of chances by ADT to equalize.