Mayors recommend GCQ in NCR until yearend

BY NOREEN JAZUL

The Metro Manila Council (MMC) has recommended to keep the National Capital Region (NCR) under general community quarantine (GCQ) until the end of 2020.

“Ang rekomendasyon ng MMC…magkaroon po tayo ng GCQ until end of the year, hanggang Dec. 31,” MMC Chairman and Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez told DZMM Teleradyo in an interview Thursday.

President Duterte had earlier announced that NCR and six other areas will remain under GCQ until Nov. 30.

However, the MMC chair said the Metro Manila mayors want to extend GCQ until yearend to avoid a possible spike in cases in NCR.

Olivarez said the MMC made the recommendation to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) before the new GCQ was announced.

