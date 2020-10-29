Police officer accused of raping curfew violator in Bulacan

BY AARON RECUENCO

A police lieutenant is facing investigation after he was accused of raping a 24-year-old curfew violator inside the San Miguel Municipal Police Station in Bulacan.

Brig. Gen. Valeriano de Leon, director of the Police Regional Office 3, said he immediately ordered the relief and restriction of Lt. Jimmy Fegcan after learning that a woman who was accosted for curfew violation claimed that he was raped by the police officer.

“When the complainant already submitted an affidavit, I immediately ordered that this Lieutenant Fegcan be held under strict police custody to prevent him from escaping,” De Leon said in a phone interview.

Fegcan reportedly heads a unit at the San Miguel Police Station.

The woman, on the other hand, was apprehended and taken to the police station for violating a curfew ordinance of the Local Government Unit.

At dawn on Wednesday, Fegcan allegedly took the victim to his quarters at the police station where he allegedly raped the victim.

“I ordered his immediate relief pending the investigation being conducted. We will not condone this misdemeanor and appropriate charges will be filed against him, both administrative and criminal if warrants,” said De Leon.

The suspect is temporarily detained at San Miguel Municipal Police Station awaiting his inquest proceedings for allegedly violating Republic Act No.8353 or Anti- Rape Law.

The case, according to De Leon, was already filed on Thursday.

This is a clear manifestation of our keen determination to remove misfits among the ranks of our organization”, said De Leon.

This is not the first time that policemen were accused of abusing its power to implement the quarantine rules. (Aaron Recuenco)

