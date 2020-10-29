Villar remains richest senator

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY VANNE TERRAZOLA

Senator Cynthia Villar remains the richest member of the Senate with a net worth of over P3.8 billion as of Dec. 31, 2019.

In a summary of the senators’ 2019 Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth released by the Senate, Villar posted assets amounting to P3,814,091,438 with no liabilities.

Her wealth increased from the P3.53 billion she declared in June 2019 and the P3.72 billion in 2018.

Manny Pacquiao remains the second richest senator with a net worth of P3,172,524,957, with assets totaling some P3.53 billion and liabilities worth P356 million. His net worth also increased from the P3 billion he declared in his December 2018 SALN.

Third richest is still Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, with a net worth of P567,438,429, with assets amounting to P659.5 million and liabilities worth P92 million.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel F. Zubiri and Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. are the fourth and fifth richest senators.

Zubiri has a net worth of P203,667,746.67 with P344.597 million in assets and P140.9 million in liabilities.

Revilla has a net worth of P176,363,262.74, declaring assets worth P218.778 million and liabilities worth some P42.4 million.

Still in the Top 10 are Sen. Sonny Angara, with a net worth of P142,212,659 (with asset worth P155.2 million, liabilities worth P12.99 million); Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon with a net worth of P102,259,501 (assets worth P127.92 million, liabilities worth P25.665 million); Sen. Grace Poe with a net worth of P97,631,508.03 (assets worth P129.379 million, liabilities worth P31.7 million); Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian with a net worth of P95,404,344.93 (assets worth P125.4 million, liabilities worth P30 million); and Sen. Pia Cayetano with a net worth of P82,774,150 (assets worth P89.896 million, liabilities worth P7.12 million).

Senate President Vicente Sotto is the 11th richest senator with a P77,772,861.57 net worth, declaring assets worth P383.769 million and liabilities worth P305.996 million.

Sen. Richard Gordon is 12th with a net worth of P71,207,733.95 (assets worth P73.2 million, liabilities worth P2 million); Sen. Lito Lapid with P70,948,600 (assets worth P171.81 million, liabilities worth P100.86 million); Sen. Francis Tolentino with a P61.172-million net worth (assets worth P90.172 million, liabilities worth P29 million); and Sen. Nancy Binay with a net worth of P60,318,928 (assets worth P126.995 million, liabilities worth P66.63 million).

In 16th to 20th are Sen. Panfilo Lacson with a P48,959,138.98 net worth (assets worth P50.125 million, liabilities worth P1.166 million); Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III with a P36,308,400 net worth (assets worth P41.5 million, liabilities worth P5.195 million); Sen. Imee Marcos with a net worth of P34,020,467 (assets worth P45.02 million, liabilities worth P11 million); Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa with a P33,025,241.41 net worth (assets worth P36.26 million, liabilities worth P3.24 million); and Sen. Joel Villanueva with a P30,249,305 net worth, with assets worth P56.2 million, and liabilities worth P26 million.

In 21st place is Sen. Francis Pangilinan who has a net worth of P19,975,821.25, with assets worth P20.635 million and liabilities worth P659,392.

Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go had a net worth of P18,391,012.80, declaring assets worth P38.961 million and liabilities worth P20.57 million.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros registered a net worth of P16,050,112.22 and had no liabilities.

Sen. Leila de Lima, who is detained, has the lowest net worth of the 24-member chamber with P8,323,470.91, listing assets worth P9.25 million and liabilities amounting to P930,523.

comments