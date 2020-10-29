Zamboanga-FBS eyes P1 M top prize in PH 3×3 tourney

By JONAS TERRADO

Zamboanga City-Family’s Brand Sardines tries to cap off its dominating run with the season’s top prize in the Grand Finals of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 President’s Cup Friday at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Carrying the top seed in the culminating leg of the season held inside the “Calambubble,” Zamboanga City is favored to take home the whopping cash prize of P1-million under a knockout-style format which starts at 11 a.m.

Out to deny Zamboanga City are Butuan City-Uling Roasters, Nueva Ecija and Pasig-Sta. Lucia, which also earned outright berths to quarterfinals by virtue of being the top four finishers at the end of four legs.

Teams that went fifth to 12th places, on the other hand, fight it out for the remaining four quarterfinal slots.

Composed of national team members Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Santi Santillan and Troy Rike, Zamboanga City won three of the four legs to claim the top seed with 345 tour points.

Third leg champion Butuan City, led by Franky Johnson, was second at 330 points while Nueva Ecija, despite missing Juan Gomez de Liano after the opening leg due to an ankle injury, and Pasig compiled 240 and 215 points.

Palayan City is the fifth seed with 186 points followed by Sarangani (180), Bacolod-Master Sardines (168), Porac-Big Boss Cement (160), Zamboanga Peninsula (153), Bicol-Paxful SMDC (87), Petra Cement-Roxas (70) and Pagadian-Rocky Sports (58).

Porac plays Zamboanga Peninsula, Palayan meets Pagadian, Sarangani faces Roxas and Bacolod takes on Bicol in the qualifying draw.

