ASG fighter killed in Basilan clash

BY NONOY E LACSON

ZAMBOANGA CITY – An Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) member, who was a known follower of the late bandit group sub-leader Furuji Indama, was killed in a brief encounter with government forces in Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan Province.

Armed Forces of the Philippines-Western Mindanao Command (AFP-WestMinCom) commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr. identified the slain ASG fighter as Botak, a resident of Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan.

Vinluan said Botak was killed during a five-minute firefight that broke out at around 4 p.m., Thursday in Barangay Felang, Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan.

He was with two other ASG fighters when they encountered the military forces.

Botak was a staunch follower of Indama, who was also killed in an encounter with troops of the 44th Infantry Battalion (44th IB) last month.

“Botak was onboard a motorcycle along with two of his comrades, when they were intercepted by the operating troops of the 101st Infantry Brigade and the 18th IB and the firefight, ensued,” Vinluan said.

According to Joint Task Force (JTF) Basilan Commander Col. Domingo Gobway, the soldiers recovered the body of Botak, an M60 machine gun, and a motorcycle at the clash site.

“Our operating troops continue to scour the area to arrest the companions of Botak,” Gobway said. (Nonoy Lacson)

