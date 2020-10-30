Illegal clinic for POGO workers raided; P6-M medicines seized

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY JEL SANTOS

Around P6 million worth of medicines were seized inside a condominium unit illegally operating as a clinic for Chinese nationals on Thursday night, Makati City Police said.

Police learned that the clinic’s clients are Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) workers.

Makati Police Assistant Chief of Police for Operations (ACOPO) Tyrone Valenzona said they raided the “Chinese clinic” with the assistance of personnel from the Makati Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO).

Based on police report, the cops raided the clinic on the 5th floor of a hotel on Mariano St. in Barangay Poblacion, Makati around 6:30 p.m.

Upon entering the unit, cops found boxes of Chinese-labeled medicines and used dextrose and syringes inside the studio-type unit.

“There were two big garbage bags containing medical wastes of the ‘clinic.’ It contains gauze with blood, used syringes, dextrose, and other medical wastes,” Valenzona said.

Police said they arrested its caretaker identified as He Pian Yun, 58.

According to Valenzona, the Chinese doctor operating the clinic was not there when they raided the unit.

“The Chinese ‘doctor’ of the ‘clinic’ was not there. That doctor is not allowed to practice medicine in the country,” he said.

Police are now conducting a follow-up operation to apprehend the Chinese doctor illegally operating the clinic.

The Makati BPLO said the “clinic” has no permit to operate at the condominium unit.

Valenzona said the “Chinese clinic” was scheduling appointments of its Chinese clients through the mobile application “We Chat.”

“Our Chinese assets told us about the illegal operation of this ‘clinic.’ We conducted surveillance and test buy there,” he said. (Jel Santos)

comments