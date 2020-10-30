Michele Gumabao says goodbye to pageants

BY NEIL RAMOS

“There will be no more beauty pageants for me.” So declared Michele Gumabao in a recent interview, announcing her decision as something she based on her age.

Apparently, the 28-year-old believes she is now too old to pursue a crown.

She finished second runner-up at the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

In the same interview with News5, Michele assured fans she will still be around.

“I have a lot of different businesses to bring in to the Philippines. I have also another career that I’m eyeing for. In God’s time, I’ll reveal everything.”

She will also continue advocating sports noting it is her “passion.”

“’Yung sports po kasi, isang paraan ‘yan para mag-aral ang mga bata, makapunta sila sa magagandang eskuwelahan. Mabigyan sila ng magandang oportunidad para makapunta sa magagandang kolehiyo. Dahil yun nga po ang naranasan ko, yun po ang nabigay sa akin ng sports.”

Prior to joining this year’s Miss Universe Philippines pageant, Michele won Binibining Pilipinas Globe in 2018.

