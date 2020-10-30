PH in top 50 list of countries with good peace & order

BY AARON RECUENCO

Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, commander of the Joint Task Force COVID Shield, is optimistic that the Philippine’s ranking on the Global Law and Order will further improve in the coming years as index crime in the country decreased by almost 50 percent during the quarantine period.

This, as Washington-based analytics and advisory firm Gallup released a report showing that the Philippines retained its good standing in worldwide gauge of people’s sense of personal security and their personal experiences with crime and law enforcement.

In its 2020 Global Law and Order report released on Tuesday, the Philippines scored 84/100 in terms of positive security perception which resulted in the country’s inclusion in the top 50 nations with good peace and order. The survey was conducted in October last year.

The highest score was Singapore with 97 while Afghanistan got the lowest with 43. The Philippines joined Australia, New Zealand, Poland and Serbia which also got an 84 score.

Those who were surveyed in the Philippines also gave positive responses on law enforcement agencies and how they were doing their job in their respective areas.

“With the dedication and hard work of all policemen, soldiers, firemen and Coast Guard in strictly implementing quarantine rules that played a key role in further improving the peace and order situation nationwide, we are confident that we would further improve in the next survey,” said Eleazar. (Aaron Recuenco)

