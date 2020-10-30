Scarlett Johansson snags husband number three

BY NEIL RAMOS

Scarlett Johansson married for the third time recently.

Her new husband? “Saturday Night Live’s” Colin Jost.

The development was announced by Meals on Wheels via social media, saying it was the couple’s “wedding wish” to call attention to the charity.

The post added that Johansson and Jost’s wedding adhered to “COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC.”

The two met in 2017. They got engaged in 2019.

The marriage is Jost’s first.

Johansson has been married twice before: to actor Ryan Reynolds and to French businessman Romain Dauriac, with whom she share a daughter.

