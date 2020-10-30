Wesley So regains US chess crown, clinches P2 million prize

By Kristel Satumbaga

Grandmaster Wesley So, who is now representing the United States, pocketed the top prize of $40,000 (roughly P2 million) after regaining the 2020 United States Chess Championship crown held online on Friday (Thursday in the US).

Opting to play safe, So, the country’s former No. 1 player, drew his final round against Hikaru Nakamura to win the premier event.

The two agreed to halve the point after 30 moves of a Nimzo-Indian game.

It was a performance to remember for the Minnesota-based So as he re-stamped his class in the event he first won three years back.

He finished the 11-round competition with nine points on seven wins and four draws.

“It feels really great, it means a lot to me to win the title as US champion. Winning a second title is really big to me,” said Soin an interview by the tournament’s official online broadcast.

In a Facebook post, So also thanked people who supported his career.

“It amazes me how many friends and encouragers take time out to watch my games even though I am sure they have their own important stuff to do. I am very grateful. I am just a kid trying to earn a living as is everyone else and to have so much support astounds me,” So wrote.

Jeffrey Xiong, who turned 20 on Friday, finished second with 8.5 points while Robson, So’s former teammate at Webster University, settled for third with 7.5.

Xiong had a chance to catch up with So and force a blitz playoff for the title but failed to convert his winning chances against Alex Lenderman by settling for a draw in the penultimate 10th round.

Xiong bested Alejandro Ramirez in the final round to claim a runner up finish.

