Couple dead in motorbike-truck collision

CAMP BADO DANGWA, La Trinidad, Benguet – A couple died after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a 10-wheel dump truck on the national highway in Barangay Mataguisi, Pudtol, Apayao Friday.

Police Major Carol Lacuata, information officer of the Police Regional Office-Cordillera, identified the fatalities as April Mark Abad Ventura, 30, and Jaysa Agustin Ventura, 28, of Barangay Dagupan, Luna, Apayao, and both teachers at Mataguisi Comprehensive National High School (MCNHS) in Pudtol.

Based on the report of the Pudtol Municipal Police Station, the couple was riding a motorcycle on their way to school at 8 a.m. when they collided with a dump truck coming from the opposite direction.

The victims were taken by concerned citizens to the Amma Jadsac District Hospital in Pudtol. They were later transferred to the Cagayan Valley Medical Center in Tuguegarao City but Mark died on the way while Jaysa was declared dead on arrival, police said.

The driver of the dump truck, Reynal Aquino Maruquin, 39, voluntarily surrendered to the police. (Zaldy Comanda)

