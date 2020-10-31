Fan questions Kim Atienza for expressing love for Liz Uy and her partner

BY NEIL RAMOS

Kim Atienza will always have a ready answer for anything and everything.

The so-called heir to the throne of Ernie Baron proved this once again, recently, with a netizen questioning him after he articulated his love for newly engaged couple Liz Uy and Raymond Racaza via social media.

The obviously disgruntled fan said: “Wtf Kuya Kim? Really? You support infidelity? Why on earth (are) people supporting Liz Uy and Raymond Racaza?”

The netizen also included in the comment a photo of Atienza and his wife Felicia Atienza, with Racaza and his ex-wife, Dr. Geraldine “Ging” Zamora.

Atienza, was seemingly unmoved.

He who is known for his seemingly encyclopedic knowledge about diverse subjects retorted deadpan: “Oh, I don’t support adultery but I love @lizzzuy and Raymond. I even love you.”

He should’ve stopped there but he added, “We are all sinners.”

Note not a few hate Uy and Racaza, particularly those who believe they started making sweet music while the latter was still married to Zamora who is now also engaged to Dr. Sonny Abrahan, a cardiologist.

