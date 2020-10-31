Julie Anne San Jose ekes new milestone singing theme song of ‘Over the Moon’

BY NEIL RAMOS

Actress-singer Julie Anne San Jose is on cloud nine having been tapped by Netflix Philippines to sing the official cover of “Rocket to the Moon,” the theme song of the animated film “Over The Moon.”

San Jose related to GMA News how she landed the gig.

“I have a friend who messaged me randomly, kinuha yung contact details ko. I gave my manager’s contact details and then after a few weeks, tinawagan ako ng management and told me Netflix reached out and invited me to be part of this project. Nagulat ako,” she shared.

Apparently, San Jose, tagged as Asia’s Pop Diva, has long been a fan of the streaming site.

“I’m so honored they chose me to do a cover song of “‘Rocket to the Moon’,” she said. “Ang ganda talaga ng song. It’s very catchy. I find it really interesting and very dreamy and inspiring.”

“Sana nabigyan ko ng justice yung song. Sana magustuhan ng mga tao,” she added.

“Rocket to the Moon” was originally sung by Filipino-Chinese actress Cathy Ang, the voice of Fei-Fei, the lead character in “Over The Moon.”

Ang praised San Jose’s take on the tune, deeming it “amazing.”

