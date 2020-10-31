P1.6-B shabu shipment seized; 2 Chinese claimants arrested

By ARIEL FERNANDEZ

Customs and anti-narcotics agents seized P1.631-billion shabu shipment and arrested two Chinese during a controlled delivery operation in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija Friday.

According to the report of Bureau of Customs-Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the contraband, which was declared as work bench tables, was shipped by Ywlee 87 Trading in Subang Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia and consigned to Allejam International Trading in Manila.

The shipment arrived at the PAL PSI warehouse last Oct. 24.

Officials of the BoC and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group, in coordination with Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, launched an operation after the misdeclared cargo yielded 240 kilos of shabu sealed in plastic packs.

The agents apprehended the two Chinese nationals when they claimed the cargo in Cabanatuan City.

The BoC-NAIA turned over the seized illegal drugs to the PDEA for further profiling and case buildup against the importers and other persons involved in the shipment of the contraband.

The shabu claimants will be presented for inquest for violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 in relation to Section 1401 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, the BoC said.

