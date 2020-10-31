Shuttle driver shot dead in Calamba City

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna – A shuttle driver was shot to death by still unidentified motor-riding suspect on Friday morning at Barangay Bubuyan here, police said.

Calamba police identified the slain driver as Rolando De Vega Natividad, 48, and a resident of Purok 10 Brgy. Bungo of this city.

Police theorized that road rage could be the reason behind De Vega’s killing.

The victim was on board a white Toyota Hi-Ace on his way for work when the suspect shot him.

The suspect’s motorcycle and the victim’s van – both suffered damages – were still at the crime scene when authorities arrived.

Investigation is still ongoing. (Danny Estacio)

comments