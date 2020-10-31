  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Shuttle driver shot dead in Calamba City  

    CALAMBA CITY, Laguna – A shuttle driver was shot to death by still unidentified motor-riding suspect on Friday morning at Barangay Bubuyan here, police said.

    Calamba police identified the slain driver as Rolando De Vega Natividad, 48, and a resident of Purok 10 Brgy. Bungo of this city.

    Police theorized that road rage could be the reason behind De Vega’s killing.

    The victim was on board a white Toyota Hi-Ace on his way for work when the suspect shot him.

    The suspect’s motorcycle and the victim’s van – both suffered damages – were still at the crime scene when authorities arrived.

    Investigation is still ongoing.  (Danny Estacio)

     

