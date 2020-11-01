2 gunmen out to kill Laguna official killed in shootout

By AARON RECUENCO

Police foiled the supposed assassination of a local official in Biñan City in Laguna when they intercepted the two alleged gunmen who were eventually killed in a brief gunfight early Friday morning.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of the Highway Patrol Group of the Philippine National Police (PNP-HPG)), said they have yet to identify the slain suspects, but the initial report they received bared that the two had criminal records.

“They were ex-convicts and members of a gun-for-hire group operating in the Southern Luzon area,” said Tagum.

He said HPG personnel wearing civilian clothes were deployed in Biñan City after they were confirmed reports that the assassination would be carried out early morning of Sunday.

The police did not reveal the name of the slain suspects’ target. The suspects were reportedly on board a sedan which was spotted at the Shell Gasoline Station along the Manila South Road in Barangay San Antonio in Biñan City at around 1 a.m..

HPG personnel tried to flag down the vehicle but the driver sped off, resulting in a car chase that ended when the vehicle crashed.

But instead of surrendering, Tagum said the two suspects allegedly fired at the policemen. This allegedly led to a brief gunfight that killed the two.

Recovered from the scene were one .45-caliber pistol and .38-caliber revolver, both with ammunition, spent shells, numerous fake identification cards, and fake license plates. (Aaron Recuenco)

