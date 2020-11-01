Dealing with hurt people

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY MARILYN C. ARAYATA

Hurt people hurt other people.

You’d be surprised at the quickness and sharpness of their replies. They think you are against them even if you mean well. To them, everything is an attack against them and they need to strike back.

Do you have certain people in mind? Do you wish they would apologize and make up for their actions? The thing is, they do not see an issue with their actions. How will they even apologize?

They are deeply wounded individuals who have trust and attachment issues. It is possible for them to change through prayer and counselling. Are you this type of person? Pray for healing and recovery. In this uncertain world, everybody needs an ally. Make friends, not enemies. Learn how to be genuinely nice. Be considerate. Be someone you would like to deal with on a daily basis.

If hurt people hurt you, be more empathetic. “What we need to do is look beyond people’s faults and see their needs” (Rick Warren).

Protect your inner peace. Learn to adjust and avoid reacting. You will not win any confrontation with them even if your concerns are valid.

If you can, avoid interacting with them, especially when you are tired and stressed. These are the times when it’s easy to lose your patience. Choose your battles.

comments