‘Gupit pogi’ inside PBA bubble

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY ‒ New haircut for a better performance? Let’s see when the PBA Philippine Cup resumes on Tuesday.

To the delight of their respective wives and partners, PBA players enjoyed their first taste of haircut and showed their ruggedly handsome looks more than a month into their stay in the bubble.

Barangay Ginebra teammates LA Tenorio, Scottie Thompson and Aljhon Mariano were among the early birds in the Sunday program arranged by the PBA with the Escolta-based Folk Barbershop and Retail.

TNT’s Jayson Castro, NLEX’s Kiefer Ravena, NorthPort’s Sean Anthony, Magnolia’s Mark Barroca and Rain or Shine’s Javee Mocon also got their hair groomed at the pool side area of the Mequeni Lounge inside Quest Hotel.

Even coaches and team staff members in Topex Robinson, who was promoted as head coach of Phoenix on the same day, his assistant Jamike Jarin, Ginebra’s lead assistant Richard Del Rosario, ROS assistant Chris Gavina and Meralco’s team manager Paolo Trillo joined the grooming program.

“Nagmukhang tao rin kami lahat. Nakakatuwa kasi nakapagpagupit na rin kami,” said Thompson, who started his own barbershop business in his hometown of Digos City, Davao Del Sur in 2016 and has since branched out to various locations in Metro Manila and other provinces.

“Satisfied syempre. Mas okay na ‘to kaysa sa gupit ng mga teammates ko ‘diba? Mas gupitang pogi na ‘to,” he added in jest.

As of Sunday morning, 39 delegates enlisted for the first round of haircut by the Folk, which also has men’s grooming and lifestyle products under the brand name The Maverick.

“Para makapagbigay ng service inside the bubble, there’s no words for it. It’s such a big honor. Sobrang thankful kami sa opportunity,” said the Folk’s general manager Brian Corella.

Corella and his crew of four professional barbers underwent swab testing and isolation before entering the bubble.

