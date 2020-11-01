Manhunt launched vs killers of ex-rebel

BY LIEZLE BASA INIGO

CAGAYAN – Police here launched a manhunt against 30 members of the New People’s Army (NPA) who killed a former rebel inside his residence in Isca, Gonzaga last Wednesday.

Police identified the victim as Freddie Pahicniyon, 34, a farmer, a resident of Isca, Gonzaga, Cagayan.

Gonzaga police revealed that prior to the incident, the victim together with his younger brother John Paul Pahicniyon and brother-in-law Erwin Daranciang were asleep inside the house when the suspects arrived.

As the victim opened the door, two of the suspects shot him to death.

Around 10 fully armed men then searched the house and took away the victim’s bag and cellular phone.

The suspects fired shots into the air as they fled together with some 20 armed men who waited outside the house of the victim, police said.

Police Col. Ariel Quilang directed nearby units of the 1st and 2nd Cagayan Provincial Mobile Forces Company and police stations to pursue the suspects. (Liezle Basa Inigo)

