Silent orgasm

BY RICA CRUZ

Doc Rica,

I have a very good sexual appetite kaya naman me and my boyfriend would have sex or oral sex every chance we get which is usually every day or every other day at least. Pero I am a bit bothered why my boyfriend is very silent. Even when he orgasms. Sabi naman niya masarap daw and he enjoys it and his body language shows it naman. Should I worry why he’s so silent? I sort of want to hear him express ‘yung sarap that he feels eh!

Silent but Deadly

Dear Silent but Deadly,

I am always happy to receive messages from people who are enjoying their sex lives. Keep it up girls! I decided to answer both of your questions at the same time because it clearly supports the fact na iba-iba ang reaction and expression ng iba’t-ibang tao.

But it is normal to laugh, cry, or ‘yung iba nga napapa-mura pa or napapa-OMG. Others na­man, while they are quiet on the outside, puwedeng deep inside, napapa-moan at ipi­nagsisigawan na ang pangalan mo while they orgasm.

Remaining silent, may be a learned response of the fear of getting caught or someone knowing what is happening. Di ba usually pag mga bata pa tayo, we are usually taught that sexual acts are very pri­vate and best kept as secrets. Puwedeng dun nanggagaling ‘yung pagiging quiet niya. Let him know that he can relax and feel comfortable express­ing his pleasure in the bed­room. Puwede ring take the initiative and be more expres­sive when you guys are having sex. This may make him more into with being more vocal or audible with his satisfaction.

Let your partner know what is bothering you or what is making you happy under­neath the sheets. Like I said, mukhang happy naman kayo with your sex lives but every bit helps. Be open to your partners (in more ways than one! Haha!), always enjoy, and be safe!

With love and lust,

Doc Rica

*

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Rela­tionships Therapist, and Sex Educator. Follow her at face­book.com/TheSexyMind and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG.

