    Teacher found dead in La Union beach

    November 1, 2020

     

    BY ERWIN BELEO

     

     

    BAUANG, La Union – A teacher of Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University-Mid La Union Campus in San Fernando City was found dead in a beach in Barangay Pagdalagan Sur Sunday.

    The body of victim Joel Mendoza, a resident of Barangay Parian, San Fernando City, bore several stab wounds. He was identified by his family.

    Police said the victim’s body was found by a fisherman in Pagdalagan Sur beach at about 4:30 a.m.

    Bauang police officers were coordinating with San Fernando City police for further investigation of the incident. (Erwin Beleo)

