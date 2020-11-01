Teacher found dead in La Union beach

- Home
BY ERWIN BELEO
BAUANG, La Union – A teacher of Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University-Mid La Union Campus in San Fernando City was found dead in a beach in Barangay Pagdalagan Sur Sunday.
The body of victim Joel Mendoza, a resident of Barangay Parian, San Fernando City, bore several stab wounds. He was identified by his family.
Police said the victim’s body was found by a fisherman in Pagdalagan Sur beach at about 4:30 a.m.
Bauang police officers were coordinating with San Fernando City police for further investigation of the incident. (Erwin Beleo)