Teacher found dead in La Union beach

BY ERWIN BELEO

BAUANG, La Union – A teacher of Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University-Mid La Union Campus in San Fernando City was found dead in a beach in Barangay Pagdalagan Sur Sunday.

The body of victim Joel Mendoza, a resident of Barangay Parian, San Fernando City, bore several stab wounds. He was identified by his family.

Police said the victim’s body was found by a fisherman in Pagdalagan Sur beach at about 4:30 a.m.

Bauang police officers were coordinating with San Fernando City police for further investigation of the incident. (Erwin Beleo)

