Topex fulfills dream after being named Phoenix head coach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY JEREMIAH SEVILLA

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY ‒ Topex Robinson is now officially the head coach of Phoenix.

The 45-year-old Robinson was promoted to the head coaching post on All Saints’ Day after serving on an interim basis.

“The Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters is happy to announce that coach Topex Robinson will be permanently retained as the Head Coach of the team effective November 1, 2020,” the team management said in a statement.

Robinson was appointed as interim coach following the firing of Louie Alas just a few weeks before the start of the bubble season.

This is the first head coaching gig for Robinson in the PBA after working as an assistant mentor in Alaska from 2012 to 2017 and in Phoenix from 2017 until the exit of Alas.

The two-time PBA champion as a player has been steering the Fuel Masters well in the PBA Philippine Cup as they stand in the crowded middle of the standings with a 4-3 record midway through the most prestigious conference.

Robinson’s stint also saw the return of bruiser Calvin Abueva, who was suspended for 16 months for a clothesline hit on Terrence Jones and a verbal altercation with the girlfriend of Ray Parks Jr. last year.

With Robinson at the helm, Phoenix is looking to surpass its semifinal finish in the all-Filipino tournament last year.

“We look forward to achieving more with him as he continues to further develop the team’s potential, while establishing a franchise with a winning culture,” the team added.

comments