A test of will for 8 teams as PBA bubble resumes

By JONAS TERRADO

Games Tuesday

(AUF Gym powered by Smart 5G)

10 a.m. – Blackwater vs San Miguel

1 p.m. – Phoenix vs Terrafirma

4 p.m. – NorthPort vs TNT

6:45 p.m. – Ginebra vs Alaska

Eight teams begin a test of endurance in the race for spots in the quarterfinals as the PBA Philippine Cup resumes from a short break Tuesday at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center.

Blackwater faces a stern test in defending champion San Miguel Beer at 10 a.m. opener in its return following two postponed games followed by Phoenix Super LPG opposite winless Terrafirma at 1 p.m.

Action continues late in the afternoon until the evening with TNT takes on NorthPort at 4 p.m. and skidding Barangay Ginebra San Miguel against streaking Alaska at 6:45 p.m.

It will the first of five quadrupleheaders the league crafted in order for the eliminations to conclude on Nov. 11.

That also put most teams in a situation of having to play back-to-back games, something that is a rare occurrence in the 45-year history of Asia’s pay-for-play loop.

Blackwater, TNT, NorthPort and Ginebra are the first teams to endure such grueling schedule as they also slated to play tomorrow in another four-game set.

It will be Blackwater’s first game in 12 days after the league put on hold its matches against Rain or Shine and Magnolia following a false positive test yielded by one of the team’s players.

Whether the long respite can benefit the Elite will be known against the streaking Beermen, who have won their last three games.

Out to rebound is TNT which saw its six-game unbeaten start snapped by NLEX 109-98 last Thursday. The Tropang Giga are also eyeing a virtual quarterfinal slot against the Batang Pier who are need the bottom of the standings at 1-4.

Alaska goes for a third straight win opposite Ginebra, which suffered back-to-back losses following a 4-0 start.

The Aces, carrying a 5-3 slate, will lean on Vic Manuel, who shared the co-Player of the Week honors of the PBA Press Corps with Rain or Shine’s Beau Belga, against the Kings.

Ginebra dropped two difficult assignments against Magnolia and Rain or Shine, thus the need to play with more sense of urgency.

