Ariadna Gutierrez wants to get to know Pia Wurtzbach

BY NEIL RAMOS

Colombian beauty queen Ariadna Gutierrez, who eked huge public notice recently for describing Pia Wurtzbach akin to a ghost when they competed against each other at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant, now wants to rub shoulders with her.

In an interview with online showbiz talk show, “Famous Ka,” Gutierrez said addressing Wurtzbach, “I hope to meet you very, very soon and like talk about everything that happened from your point of view.”

Note that at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant, host Steve Harvey originally declared Gutierrez the winner.

He would go on to correct himself, however, eventually naming Wurtzbach the real victor.

As to her allegedly saying Wurtzbach was like a ghost in the pageant, she said: “People misunderstand all of the interviews because they are in Spanish and you know it’s not the same to listen to an interview in Spanish than the way we talk in Colombia we have this slang we have different sayings.”

“What I said mostly is that during the pageant I never saw Pia, I never communicated with her. I saw her a couple of times during the pageant and that’s what I said, people misunderstand things.”

