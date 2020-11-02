‘Bigs’ Manuel, Belga share POW award in PBA bubble

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Right before the PBA Philippine Cup went on a short break, big men Vic Manuel and Beau Belga made impact for their respective teams to share the Cignal TV-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week award for the period of Oct. 26 to Nov. 1.

Manuel normed 21.0 points on a respectable 60-percent shooting from the field apart from posting 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in Alaska’s twin wins over Terrafirma and Phoenix to climb to No. 5 with a 5-3 record.

The 6-foot-4 bruiser drained 18 points, including two baskets down the crucial stretch, to go with seven rebounds and two assists in the Aces’ 99-96 nipping of the Dyip last Oct. 27.

Two days later, the “Muscle Man” powered his way to 24 points, seven boards and three assists to outduel his pal Calvin Abueva and help the Milkmen prevail over the Fuel Masters, 105-97.

On the other hand, Belga put on a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds on top of four assists, two steals and a block to carry Rain or Shine to a huge 85-82 overtime win over crowd favorite Barangay Ginebra on Oct. 27.

The former Gilas Pilipinas standout, who found motivation from a social media basher, fired five straight points highlighted by a back-breaking triple in the extension period as the Elasto Painters wrested the No. 2 spot with a 4-1 card.

“Gusto ko lang talaga manalo and prove kung ano ‘yung worth ko sa liga, kung ano ‘yung mga pwede ko pang gawin aside doon sa sinasabi nila sa’kin na pagiging tirador ko,” said Belga then.

Meanwhile, NLEX guard Mike Ayonayon got the PBAPC Rookie of the Week plum for helping the Road Warriors snap their slump with a 109-98 stunner over erstwhile undefeated TNT last Oct. 29.

Ayonayon ably served as a back-up to skipper Kevin Alas, finishing with eight points, three rebounds and an assist as the Yeng Guiao-coached squad kept its playoff hopes alive with a 2-5 slate.

