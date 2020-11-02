Davao COVID-19 death toll breaches 200-mark

BY ZEA CAPISTRANO

DAVAO CITY – The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Davao region has surpassed the 200-mark after Department of Health (DoH) Davao Center for Health Development recorded seven more persons who died from the disease on Sunday.

The total number of deaths in the region climbed to 202. Among the seven deaths, six came from Davao City and the other from Davao del Norte province.

Based on the COVID-19 Regional Case Bulletin, 170 deaths were reported in Davao City; 13 in Davao del Sur province, 11 in Davao del Norte, three each in Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental, and two deaths in Davao Occidental.

Also quite alarming is the rise in the number of active cases after the DoH-Davao logged 156 new cases of COVID-19 in the region at the beginning of this month.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the region is now 5,630 while the number of active cases is at 1,468.

Of these new cases, the DOH said 107 were from Davao City, 34 were from Davao del Norte, 12 were from Davao del Sur, and three were from Davao de Oro.

Meanwhile, 50 recoveries were reported on Sunday, including 44 from Davao City, four from Davao del Norte and two from Davao del Sur. (Zea Capistrano)

