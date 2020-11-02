Duterte lauds gov’t response to ‘Rolly’ – Palace

BY ARGYLL CYRUS B. GEDUCOS

Malacañang said President Duterte was all praises to all government agencies for their effective responses, saying their early preparations to typhoon “Rolly” lessened the impact of its wrath.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque made the statement a day after “Rolly” made landfall in the country, leaving 10 people dead and 1 injured as of press time.

In a press briefing with other heads of government agencies, Roque said that the President would like to commend everyone in the government for a job well done.

“Ang paningin ng Presidente, he would like to commend all local government units, all department and agencies of government dahil napakita naman po natin na dahil sa ating kahandaan, nabawasan po natin ang aberya,” he said Monday.

“Thank you very much to all the men and women comprising the agencies and instrumentalities of the Philippine government including the local government units and the public in general,” he added.

According to Roque, the government will continue to aim for zero casualties in future calamities, saying that while this was not achieved this time, the early and forced evacuation of people minimized the number of deaths during the onslaught of the typhoon. (Argyll Geducos)

