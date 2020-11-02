P2-M shabu seized in Bulacan jail

BY FREDDIE C. VELEZ

GUIGUINTO, Bulacan – Authorities busted the illegal drug trade inside the town’s municipal jail Sunday and confiscated around P2 million of suspected shabu, police said.

Getting a tip from an inmate, joint forces of Bulacan police and intelligence agency raided the municipal jail and found 22 large plastic sachets of shabu.

The items were confiscated from Julius Revera Francisco alias “Mayor”, John Palileo alias “JR” and KhalMan Laguna Llamosa alias “Jokjok” – all detainees of the municipal jail.

In a report sent to Central Luzon police regional director Brig. Gen. Valeriano T. de Leon, Col. Lawrence B. Cajipe, Bulacan police director, said that the raid was carried out after they received a tip from a detainee identified as alias “Boy Hilot” that illegal drug trade thrives in the said detention facility.

Top officials of Regional Police are closely monitoring the case to identify the main source of illegal drugs.

Additional charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 (The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) will be filed against the three detainees. (Freddie C. Velez)

