Pinoy boxer to Japan’s ‘Monster’: Let’s get it on

By JONAS TERRADO

WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero is once again itching to get his hands on Naoya Inoue following the Japanese fighter’s impressive ring debut in Las Vegas.

Inoue kept his WBA and IBF bantamweight belts Saturday night in Sin City after a seventh round KO of Australian Jason Moloney at the MGM Grand, opening the door for a unification bout with Casimero to finally happen.

“Let’s get it on,” Casimero tweeted with the emojis of the Philippine and Japanese flags.

Casimero has constantly accused

of avoiding him after their planned April 25 clash for the three bantamweight belts were called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ormoc City native eventually faced Duke Micah, needing just three rounds to prevail in the Premier Boxing Champions card last Sept. 26 in Connecticut.

Inoue had said prior to his win over Moloney that facing Casimero is something he wants to happen given his status as the WBO holder.

He also added that Casimero has weaknesses despite having a “one-punch knockout power.”

