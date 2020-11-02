PNP to enforce price freeze in typhoon-ravaged areas

BY AARON RECUENCO

Local police commanders have been ordered to assist in the implementation of price freeze of basic commodities and essential goods especially in areas devastated by the typhoon “Rolly”.

Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), said that the enforcement of price freeze will be done in areas which would declare a state of calamity as a result of the impact of the weather disturbance.

On Sunday, the province of Cavite already declared a state of calamity.

More local government units (LGUs) are expected to follow in the coming days, especially in Bicol Region which suffered the brunt of the strong winds and heavy rains unleashed by “Rolly”.

“Under the law, automatic price control is up in areas that are declared under state of calamity for a period of not more than 60 days. So we will assist in its enforcement,” said Cascolan, referring to the Republic Act 7581 or the Price Act of the Philippines.

Aside from basic necessities and prime commodities listed or being monitored by the DTI, the official said the price freeze also covers those under regulation of the Department of Agriculture, Department of Health such as rice, sugar, poultry products, dairy products, cooking oil, cooking fuel, medicine, and medical supplies.

Cascolan also ordered police commanders to lead post disaster clean-up, relief, and rehabilitation operations of regional and provincial police offices in hardest hit areas.

The order includes clearing operations of highways and main thoroughfares to allow smooth passage of emergency services, relief caravans, and commercial cargo. (Aaron Recuenco)

