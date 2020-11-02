POC candidate Aranas at PSA webcast Forum

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Clint Aranas, one of two candidates vying for the presidency of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), will be the lone special guest in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) webcast Forum on Tuesday.

The president of the World Archery Philippines is expected to talk about his platform as he challenges incumbent Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino for the leadership of the country’s Olympic body.

The POC elections is set on Nov. 27.

Presented by San Miguel Corp., Go For Gold, MILO, Amelie Hotel Manila, Braska Restaurant, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), powered by Smart, and with Upstream Media as the official webcast partner, the session starts at 10 a.m.

The Forum is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and also shared by Radyo Pilipinas 2 Facebook page.

comments